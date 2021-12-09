 Skip to main content
Christmas dinner at Cinder House • Cap off your day of merrymaking with the sweeping views and acclaimed cuisine of Gerard Craft’s Cinder House at the Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis. The regular, Brazilian-influenced menu will be available as well as prime rib and halibut-and-clam moqueca specials from executive chef Peter Slay. Reservations “essential.”

6-11 p.m. Dec. 25 • Cinder House, 999 North Second Street • cinderhousestl.com

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” • Christmas is for comfort viewing — gathering friends and family to watch movies and TV specials we’ve seen dozens of times already. On Christmas Day, forget the live-action and computer-animated remakes, and stick with the OG — Original Grinch. Horror actor Boris Karloff voices the Christmas curmudgeon in the 1966 cartoon based on the rhymes of Dr. Seuss.

7 p.m. Dec. 25 • NBC

More holiday events

Find more light displays, attractions, concerts and performances in our holiday arts guide. stltoday.com/go

