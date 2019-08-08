Security Check Required
When 9-11 p.m. Friday (boarding begins at 8:30 p.m.), then monthly through December • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $22; ages 21 and up only • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com/riverboats
What do you get when you add dancing riverboat queens to a floating riverboat queen? “Decked-Out Divas: A Floating Drag Show,” a series of evening excursions featuring some of St. Louis’ most acclaimed female impersonators. Jade Sinclair — a former Miss Gay Missouri America, among other titles — hosts the monthly show, which for its first outing (delayed for months due to flooding at the riverfront) also includes Melissa Marnier, Mariah Candy and Nadia M. Louis. Other shows are Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Dec. 13. A cash bar and concessions are available. By Gabe Hartwig