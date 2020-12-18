Defensive line woes

HOW THIN ON THE D-LINE?
QUESTION: What's the plan at D tackle next year? As far as I can tell, Darius Robinson is the only returning DT on the roster. Do you think some of the seniors will come back or will Heismeyer officially switch positions? I like the Realus George commit and I'm sure Mekhi Wingo can develop into a good player, but George has never played DT in college and hasn't played at all this season. It's probably unfair to expect Wingo to come in at make an impact, especially with his size. Losing Bolton and all the tackles seems to make the middle of our D pretty vulnerable.
MATTER: Drinkwitz said this week that some of the senior D-linemen will return. I expect Kobie Whiteside to be among them. We'll see who else returns. Mizzou plays a unique defensive front. It's essentially a "Bear" front: three bigger linemen in three-point stances lined up directly across from the guards and center and then a stand-up defensive end pass-rusher. Coming back next year, you've got Robinson and Isaiah McGuire and (possibly) Whiteside to play those three inside positions. Jatorian Hansford and Trajan Jeffcoat also return to play the stand-up edge position. Ben Key could earn a job at the three interior spots. Maybe the two junior college additions, too, Robledo and George. You get another senior to return and the depth could be OK. I don’t think they’d need Heismeyer to stay on defense.
