'Defiant expressions of literacy, authorship and creativity in the face of slavery'

The St. Louis Art Museum has announced a new addition to its collection: a jar by enslaved artist David Drake, one of the 19th century's most important ceramicists. Also known as Dave the Potter, he produced household items and inscribed his creations. SLAM's acquisition, dated June 6, 1857, will go on view later this year.
A new concept from the Narwhal's Crafted team has opened in St. Charles, and the name says it all: Loaded Elevated Nachos. Critic Ian Froeb chats with one of the owners about what inspired the restaurant.
And a CBS sitcom starring Berkeley native Cedric the Entertainer has been renewed for a fourth season. "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m. Mondays) averages more than 7 million viewers per episode.
Stay warm, and enjoy a few more of Wednesday's headlines ...
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor