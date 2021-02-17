 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Defiant expressions of literacy, authorship and creativity in the face of slavery'
0 comments

'Defiant expressions of literacy, authorship and creativity in the face of slavery'

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

The St. Louis Art Museum has announced a new addition to its collection: a jar by enslaved artist David Drake, one of the 19th century's most important ceramicists. Also known as Dave the Potter, he produced household items and inscribed his creations. SLAM's acquisition, dated June 6, 1857, will go on view later this year.

A new concept from the Narwhal's Crafted team has opened in St. Charles, and the name says it all: Loaded Elevated Nachos. Critic Ian Froeb chats with one of the owners about what inspired the restaurant.

And a CBS sitcom starring Berkeley native Cedric the Entertainer has been renewed for a fourth season. "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m. Mondays) averages more than 7 million viewers per episode. 

Stay warm, and enjoy a few more of Wednesday's headlines ... 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trade rumors
Online

Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be …

Albert Pujols
Online

Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright…

Carlos Martinez
Online

Carlos Martinez

Q: When you mentioned the potential rotation guys, you left out Carlos Martinez. Oversight, or intentional?

Dylan Carlson
Online

Dylan Carlson

Q: Should Dylan Carlson be more aggressive at the plate in 2021 if he hits in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado?

DID MIZZOU QUIT AT OLE MISS?
Online

DID MIZZOU QUIT AT OLE MISS?

Q: To say the team's performance last night was an embarrassment is an understatement. That team 'quit' in the second half. Give me a break. T…

SHOULD PINSON STICK AROUND?
Online

SHOULD PINSON STICK AROUND?

Q: You touched on the basketball seniors moving on, but what do you think about Pinson? He can be very good, but several times this years he's…

Tommy Edman
Online

Tommy Edman

Q: What is a fair expectation for Tommy Edman in 2021? What we saw in 2019, or 2020? Somewhere in between?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports