Denise Thimes
Denise Thimes at the Open Air Concert Series

When 5 and 8 p.m. May 1 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $25-$30, $20 for livestream (early show is sold out) • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

St. Louis jazz queen Denise Thimes isn’t able to have her usual Mother’s Day show at the Touhill Performing Arts Center because of the pandemic, but her fans will be able to see her with two shows at Blue Strawberry. For Thimes, performing during the pandemic with limited gigs and less money has a different meaning. “We’re not doing this for the money — we’re doing this for our sanity.” By Kevin C. Johnson

