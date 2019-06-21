Description: Dent Wizard is the nation's largest provider of automotive reconditioning services. Since its inception in 1983, Dent Wizard International has set the standard and led the paintless dent removal industry. Dent Wizard's proprietary process for removing dings, dents and hail damage eliminated the need for traditional auto body repair techniques such as sanding, bonding, panel replacement or repainting. Since that time, our nationally recognized premier brand has drastically expanded to now include paint, wheels, interior, key services, finance and insurance, and appraisal and catastrophe services, in addition to our traditional PDR services.
Our diverse customer channels, including dealer, auction, rental, auto body shop, Catastrophe/OEM and insurance companies have allowed us to create a clear customer value proposition, that we use as a guiding force for our organization.
Sector: Automotive
Headquarters: Bridgeton
Year Founded: 1983
Employees: 2,843
Website: dentwizard.com