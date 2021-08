When 7 p.m. Aug. 26, 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 27-28, 7 p.m. Aug. 29 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30-$40 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian and actor DeRay Davis will bring all the laughs for four nights of shows at Helium Comedy Club. He has conquered stand-up, movies and television. By Kevin C. Johnson