When 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Sept. 20-21 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30-$40 • More info heliumcomedy.com
Comedian-actor DeRay Davis headlined the “Cracking Up Comedy Tour” with Michael Blackson, Bruce Bruce, B. Simone and Red Grant earlier this year. Now he brings it down a few notches with a weekend of shows at Helium Comedy Club. We know his jokes will hit even harder in the smaller venue. Davis has a recurring role on the Showtime drama “The Chi.” By Kevin C. Johnson