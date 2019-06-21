Description: Design Aire is a full-service residential air conditioning and heating company. We offer planned maintenance, emergency service, replacement installation, and new construction with top St. Louis builders. We concentrate on hiring good, honest employees who exhibit an unparalleled focus on customer service. Design Aire's loyal customer base continues to grow because we recognize that area homeowners want to use contractors that they trust.
Sector: Heating and air conditioning
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1904
Employees: 75
Website: designaire.net