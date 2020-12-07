Q: I heard today that the universal designated hitter is probably not a thing in 2021. What about the revamped playoffs where eight teams are in? Was that a pandemic thing or does it have longevity?
A: Both of these things are being negotiated by the owners and the union, and that's why there hasn't been much clarity. They both have leverage they want to keep, both have gains they want to make, and both are thinking about the labor standoff that comes next winter.
I know of several NL teams that have been told not to expect the DH for 2021. The Cardinals are approaching their decisions as if they WILL NOT have a DH and that there will be a 26-man roster. That is what they are expecting, at this moment.
The commissioner has said he'd like to see the playoff format remain expanded. A reason for that is the money that it generates from the broadcast partners. And any revenue baseball can find in the coming years -- expanded playoffs, expansion -- they're going to consider. It's not certain, it's just been discussed as a likelihood that the playoff format will be expanded. I'll add this: Having a series to open the playoffs and not that one-game play-in was met with enthusiasm from teams and players. They liked that series idea better than one game.
