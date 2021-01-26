Q: With all the challenges facing the teams, why do you suppose there is this delay in announcing if there will be a designated hitter in the NL?
A: Negotiations. It's a chip that both sides only want to play when they can get something in return. Owners are open to the DH. Players are open to the DH. They both know that. So they know it can be a powerful bargaining chip to get something else. Oh, so the owners want the DH in the NL, well then the players will suggest that they expand the rosters to 28 they can get a handful of major-league jobs and start that service-time clock ticking for more players. Oh, so the players want the DH, well then the owners wants to talk about shrinking the schedule so that they play a higher percentage of games with fans in the stands.
If both sides want something, they negotiate as to what they can get along with it.