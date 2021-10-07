 Skip to main content
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, left, scores a goal against Detroit Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets beat the Red Wings 4-2. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

2021 record: 19-27-10 (7th, Central)

Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin is back from his neck injury, but linemate Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated and won’t play games in Canada as a result. His other linemate, Jakub Vrana, will miss much of the season after shoulder surgery. Defensive prospect Moritz Seider is the real deal. But the Red Wings also need winger Filip Zadina (sixth overall pick in 2018) to live up to his draft standings. Alex Nedeljkovic could be the long-term answer in goal.

Outlook: GM Steve Yzerman returned home to Motown to clean up the miss predecessor Ken Holland left. He is taking his time with a rebuild that could be completed for the 2024-25 season.

