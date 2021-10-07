Detroit Red Wings

Players to watch: Center Dylan Larkin is back from his neck injury, but linemate Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated and won’t play games in Canada as a result. His other linemate, Jakub Vrana, will miss much of the season after shoulder surgery. Defensive prospect Moritz Seider is the real deal. But the Red Wings also need winger Filip Zadina (sixth overall pick in 2018) to live up to his draft standings. Alex Nedeljkovic could be the long-term answer in goal.