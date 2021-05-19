 Skip to main content
Detroit-style pizza from Motor Town Pizza
Detroit-style pizza from Motor Town Pizza

Motor Town Pizza

Abe Froman's Ferrari, a Detroit-style pizza from Motor Town Pizza, a ghost-kitchen concept from Revel Kitchen in Brentwood

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Motor Town Pizza, a ghost kitchen from Revel Kitchen, embraces the thick crust and ample cheese of Detroit-style pizza. My favorite pie gets to Motor City via Chicago: the Abe Froman's Ferrari tops the pie with sausage, onion, sporting peppers and giardiniera as well as brick and mozzarella cheeses.

Where 8388 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood (Revel Kitchen) • More info 314-514-5392; motortownpizza.appfront.ai

Read: Motor Town Pizza engineers Detroit-style delight from pandemic necessity

