Detroit-style pizza from Motor Town Pizza

Motor Town Pizza, a ghost kitchen from Revel Kitchen, embraces the thick crust and ample cheese of Detroit-style pizza. My favorite pie gets to Motor City via Chicago: the Abe Froman's Ferrari tops the pie with sausage, onion, sporting peppers and giardiniera as well as brick and mozzarella cheeses.
Where 8388 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood (Revel Kitchen) • More info 314-514-5392; motortownpizza.appfront.ai
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
