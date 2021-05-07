Developments, donors and doers

In his 50 years as director of the Missouri Botanical Garden, Peter Raven saw a lot of growth. At age 84, he's still dedicated to plants (and the planet), writing about his career in a new autobiography, "Driven by Nature: A Personal Journey From Shanghai to Botany to Global Sustainability.” Book editor Jane Henderson catches up with Raven to talk about his life and work.
Steve's Hot Dogs announced today that it will move this summer to the former Mangia Italiano space on South Grand Boulevard. Owner Steve Ewing closed the Tower Grove East restaurant last year but with new investors was able to reopen a few weeks later.
And music critic Kevin C. Johnson has a few notable concert updates: Dierks Bentley will bring his "Beers on Me Tour" to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in October, and the Backstreet Boys' "DNA World Tour" is postponed yet again, to 2022.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor