Devon Pinkstaff

City Garden Montessori School
Grade: 8
Animal you want to be: A Lygodium spider moth because I like the idea of being able to disguise myself that easily.
Favorite book: “The Grief Keeper” by Alexandra Villasante
Favorite word: Pamplemousse, French for grapefruit.
Hero: My mom, because she pretends it's easy to run a family of four.
Magical power you wish you had: Tychokinesis, or the power to manipulate probability. Think about it. What are the chances someone is going to drop a million dollars in front of you? 0%? Let's make that 100%.
