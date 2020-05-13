Devon Pinkstaff
0 comments

Devon Pinkstaff

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Devon Pinkstaff

City Garden Montessori School

Grade: 8

Animal you want to be: A Lygodium spider moth because I like the idea of being able to disguise myself that easily.

Favorite book: “The Grief Keeper” by Alexandra Villasante

Favorite word: Pamplemousse, French for grapefruit.

Hero: My mom, because she pretends it's easy to run a family of four.

Magical power you wish you had: Tychokinesis, or the power to manipulate probability. Think about it. What are the chances someone is going to drop a million dollars in front of you? 0%? Let's make that 100%.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports