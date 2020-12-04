"Dewey Defeats Truman" by A.J. Baime

Harry S Truman’s unexpected electoral victory in 1948 is retold in “Dewey Defeats Truman.” Author Baime takes his title from the infamous headline in the Chicago Tribune, a copy of which Truman happily waved in St. Louis’ Union Station. Besides being a great election story, the author argues, Truman would quickly oversee important events, such as the Marshall plan and desegregation of the military. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)