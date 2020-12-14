Q: Based on production and price tag, has there ever been a worse contract for the Cardinals than Dexter Fowler’s? Are the Cards really going to take at-bats from Harrison Bader (a far superior player), Dylan Carlson, Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, just because of Fowler's big salary? How many more young players will his contract block?
A: Fowler had a big power year in 2019 with 19 homers and in 2017 with 18. So there have been two decent years out of four, which I hardly would call a horrendous contract. Until Bader shows he is more than a .200 to .220 hitter, he is not a "far superior" player. But, to say the Cardinals expected more out of Fowler – in both health and productions -- in a five-year deal would be an understatement.
