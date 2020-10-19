Dexter Fowler

He was doing OK until stomach woes derailed him. Fowler hit .286 in August, then went 3-for-25 after he returned from the injured list. Overall he hit .259 with RISP. He was 4-for-5 with two doubles and eight RBIs with the bases loaded. Fowler went 4-for-14 with a double and two RBIs in the playoffs. But his on-base percentage fell from .345 to .318 in the regular season and his fielding metrics went from bad to worse. The Cardinals need more, especially for his annual $16.5 million salary.
GRADE: C-minus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!