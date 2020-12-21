Q: Why won't MLB make a decision on the designated hitter for 2021 already?
A: The universal DH is a significant bargaining chip for the coming CBA, and that makes it valuable to both sides. They agree on the benefit of the universal DH, and they each draw some value from it -- but neither side wants to give it up without getting something in return. That's where we're at.
It's like ordering a pizza for your family. Say everyone wants pepperoni, but you want pepperoni and green peppers while someone else wants pepperoni and sausage, and then a third person wants pepperoni and mushroom. Rather than agree on pepperoni, you'll want to use that person's fondness for pepperoni against them to gain what you want -- the green peppers, because, hey, they're also getting pepperoni. And, so, no one gives up their leverage until necessary, and you sit with a cheese pizza for a while. It's an imperfect analogy, but I'm trying to come up with one on the fly here.
Basically it's this: The universal DH is leverage for both sides, and they want to use it as a crowbar to get agreement elsewhere, and that's where the two sides are different.
