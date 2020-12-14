 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

DH for 2021?
0 comments

DH for 2021?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Q: Has there been any movement on a decision regarding the designated hitter in the National League? Seems very unfair to NL teams that are trying to construct their 2021 teams.

A: No movement yet. There may be some negotiation being done behind the scenes to keep the DH in play for next year. Personally, I hope to see real National League ball for one more year. The delay has put a crimp in such players being signed until those players' agents know there are 30 teams in play, rather than 15. The NL teams, meanwhile, are obliged to sit and wait a while longer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports