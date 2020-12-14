DH for 2021?

Q: Has there been any movement on a decision regarding the designated hitter in the National League? Seems very unfair to NL teams that are trying to construct their 2021 teams.
A: No movement yet. There may be some negotiation being done behind the scenes to keep the DH in play for next year. Personally, I hope to see real National League ball for one more year. The delay has put a crimp in such players being signed until those players' agents know there are 30 teams in play, rather than 15. The NL teams, meanwhile, are obliged to sit and wait a while longer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!