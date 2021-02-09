Q: So, is there no chance of a designated hitter in the National League this season?
A: There's still some chance, but it appears to be thinning. It wont be part of the health protocols part of the equation; it was a farce that it was part of those protocols last season to be honest. If it arrives now, it will be to be because of a different agreement between players and owners. For example, say spring gets derailed by a COVID pause, which leads to a rush back to the season. Then all of a sudden there could be more concern about pitchers hitting after not practicing hitting and not hitting last season. And the DH could be in, all of a sudden. Or, players and owners could strike an agreement to expand the postseason, and the DH arriving in the NL for 2021 could be a part of that.