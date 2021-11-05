Dia de los Muertos

When 1-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org

Celebrate and honor the dead at the Missouri History Museum by viewing the altar display and artwork, making a take-home craft, listening to a story, watching live music and dance performances, or buying tacos and pastries from a vendor. A quarter-mile procession through Forest Park begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 6. By Valerie Schremp Hahn