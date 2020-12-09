Q: Dick Allen used to be my favorite Cardinals player. Any chance he gets into the Hall of Fame?
A: I imagine he will get in, and it's a shame it will happen after his death.
He came up one vote short in the Golden Era vote in 2014.
He gets another shot a year from now when that committee votes on the class for 2022.
Unfortunately, the timing was pushed back by the pandemic.
Thanks for reminding folks Allen played for the Cardinals. Just one season (1970) but it was one of his seven All-Star seasons.
He crushed 34 homers --despite missing the final month of the season with a hamstring injury -- and slugged .560 in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium II. That 34-homer total was the most by a Cardinals hitter between 1954 and 1986.
The Cardinals then traded Allen to the Dodgers for Ted Sizemore.
