DID MIZZOU QUIT AT OLE MISS?

Q: To say the team's performance last night was an embarrassment is an understatement. That team 'quit' in the second half. Give me a break. The defense looked like a 'back-yard' pick-up game. The only player we can consistently rely on from a competitive standpoint night-in-and-night-out is Javon. That young man never quits. Also, he plays hurt. Coach needs to call-out his core unit. He should have benched them with four minutes left in the game.
A: Dru Smith didn't quit. He always plays hard and plays focused. I agree on Pickett. I didn't think the bench guys necessarily quit. Braun, Buggs, Watson, etc. But there's only so much they can offer when the starters give you a double-digit point deficit.
Martin was very candid in his criticism of Pinson. I thought he looked disengaged after his first couple drives to the basket came up empty. He settled for 3s and outside shots instead of initiating the offense by attacking inside.
Here's what Martin said about Pinson after the game: "He’s got to be aggressive getting downhill. I thought he settled a lot on the perimeter. He didn't attack the rim at all. He wasn't aggressive at the rim making plays. In a lot of ways when he’s not doing that we become stagnant because you’re counting on that, especially certain actions that we have. When he's not around the rim and he's taking tough 3s and tough 2s everybody kind of stands around. I didn’t think he was aggressive at the rim like I know he can be."
Tilmon wasn't getting many clean entry passes into the post. He struggled some against Ole Miss' physicality. More so than Pinson, Tilmon's production hinges on his teammates getting him the ball. MU struggled to get him clean looks, but to some degree that's on him to clear space and take advantage of his chances. He only took four shots. Mizzou can't win if he's only attempting four shots. Technically he took more shots on plays that drew fouls - you're not credited for a shot attempt on a shooting foul - but he certainly didn't help himself at the foul line.
Again, here's Martins' full comment on Tilmon's game: "One, be more aggressive. Him missing some free throws probably slowed him up as far as being aggressive posting. You still to stay post aggressively, but I think also the double coming in different ways ... he knows it’s coming. Shooters got to be ready. He had one or two turnovers when they doubled him. I think it was more guys diving late. You’ve got to dive sooner so he can have that ready. You want him to get more opportunities but also you have got to give those guys credit for making it hard on him. They’re probably saying, 'Somebody else has to beat us, not Tilmon.'"