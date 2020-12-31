Did Sundqvist slip?

Q: Oskar Sundqvist has become one of my favorite Blues, primarily because of his grit and tenacity on both ends of the ice. Prior to his big jump in the Stanley Cup run he was considered a fringe journeyman type player. He exceeded most everyone’s expectations. So did he slip somewhat last season, or is that just my perception?
A: Sundqvist did not play as well in the playoffs in 2019-20 as he did in 2018-19. But the Blues are usually a much better team with him in the lineup. I remember asking Craig Berube late in the season if it was a coincidence that the team went on a win streak — eventually eight games — when Sundqvist came back in the lineup. Berube said that it's probably not a coincidence.
Sundqvist has shown a knack for getting hurt. If he can stay in the lineup and play the way he likes to play, it will be a good thing for the Blues. There's no reason he can't play the way he showed he could in the Stanley Cup season.