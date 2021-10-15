Dierks Bentley, Riley Green, Priscilla Block, Breland

Country star Dierks Bentley returns to close Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s season with his “Beers on Me Tour 2021.” “Beers on Me” is the title of his single with Breland (one of his support acts) and Hardy. “Hardy threw out this title, and I remember immediately thinking, ‘I wish I could buy all my fans a beer,’” Bentley said in a statement. “After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems, but we’re going to forget about them for a little while. … The beers are on me.’” By Kevin C. Johnson