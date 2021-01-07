When Spring • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much To be announced • More info stlzoo.org
The St. Louis Zoo’s decision to shutter its Children’s Zoo hit hard: Many of us grew up with memories of the attraction, which had existed in some form for more than 50 years. But what made the Children’s Zoo fun — hands-on opportunities to slide with otters, brush a goat or climb inside a hippo’s head — weren’t possible with a highly contagious virus in the way. Zoo officials had planned to reimagine the space within the next several years but moved up their timeline to think of new ways to generate revenue. “Dinoroarus,” a new exhibit featuring animatronic dinosaurs, will open in the spring. It will include 15 different groupings of prehistoric creatures, including a life-size brontosaurus and a 12-foot Tyrannosaurus rex. Living birds, descendants of dinosaurs, will round out the exhibit, which will remain for the next couple of years as the zoo decides on a permanent replacement. Also opening at the zoo in summer 2021: Primate Canopy Trails, an $11.5 million outdoor expansion of the Primate House. VSH