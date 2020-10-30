 Skip to main content
Disney Halloween
Disney Halloween

When I was a teenager, I often babysat for a family across the street who loved Disney and owned a VHS recording of the 1982 special “Disney’s Halloween Treat.” We played that thing over and over while sorting Legos and eating party pizzas. A jack-o’-lantern puppet emceed a series of Halloween shorts including “Donald Duck and the Gorilla” and villain scenes from “Peter Pan,” “Snow White” and the like. It’s difficult to find a quality copy of this special online, but YouTube and Disney+ offer many classic clips and shorts including “Lonesome Ghosts,” featuring Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Goofy as members of Ajax Ghost Exterminators, and “Trick or Treat” with Donald’s nephews and their neighbor, Witch Hazel, serving up sparkles and spells. To fall further under the Disney Halloween spell, look up “Donald Duck and the Gorilla,” “The Skeleton Dance,” “The Haunted House” and recordings of Disneyland’s “Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.” I still own the album we played as kids, the perfect soundtrack to blast on the front porch on Halloween night.

A warning about “The Haunted Mansion”: After watching the 2003 movie on Disney+, you can check out countless POV YouTube videos of the Disneyland ride, learn more about the technology behind it and explore character studies of each mansion-dweller. The fun — and the ride — never ends. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

12 other options

"American Horror Story" • Each season of this anthology is contained within itself, but astute fans can piece together how all the stories are intertwined. The best seasons to check out are "Murder House" (Season 1), "Coven" (Season 3) and "1984" (Season 9). Nine seasons on Hulu.

"Bates Motel" • This psychological horror drama is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." It depicts the life of Norman Bates and his mother prior to the events of the 1960 film. Watch five seasons on Netflix.

"Courage the Cowardly Dog" • Courage overcomes his fears to protect his owners, Eustace and Muriel, from ghosts, monsters, aliens, zombies, vampires and more in this horror cartoon that may be too frightening for younger viewers. Watch all four seasons with a free trial on Boomerang.

"Creepshow" • Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, this anthology series brings the Creepshow comic book to life in six episodes. Watch it on Shudder.

"Goosebumps" • This series adapts the creepy collection of tales crafted by author R.L. Stine. Suitable or ages 8 and older. Watch it on Netflix.

"Santa Clarita Diet" • The life of a suburban couple gets turned upside down when wife Sheila becomes undead, develops a new personality and begins to crave human flesh. Three seasons on Netflix.

"Scream" • Inspired by the film of the same name, a group of teenagers is targeted by a masked serial killer in this MTV series. Watch all three seasons on Netflix.

"Scream Queens" • In this slasher comedy series, the sisters of Kappa Tau at Wallace University deal with a variety of serial killers. Watch it on Hulu.

"Stranger Things" • Set (mostly) in 1980s Indiana, a group of friends uncovers secret government experiments; befriends a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities; and discovers the Upside Down, an alternate dimension inhabited by Demogorgons. Three seasons are on Netflix, and a fourth is on the way.

"The Haunting of Hill House" • If you're a fan of the Shirley Jackson book of the same name, this show is for you. Netflix's reboot follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House haunt them. Watch it on Netflix.

"The Real Ghostbusters" • This animated series is a spinoff and sequel to the hit 1984 film "Ghostbusters." Ten seasons are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. 

"The Vampire Diaries" • Over eight seasons, a group of friends in Virginia encounter vampires, werewolves, witches, doppelgangers and more supernatural beings. Watch it on Netflix.

By Kathleen Christiansen, Orlando Sentinel

