When I was a teenager, I often babysat for a family across the street who loved Disney and owned a VHS recording of the 1982 special “Disney’s Halloween Treat.” We played that thing over and over while sorting Legos and eating party pizzas. A jack-o’-lantern puppet emceed a series of Halloween shorts including “Donald Duck and the Gorilla” and villain scenes from “Peter Pan,” “Snow White” and the like. It’s difficult to find a quality copy of this special online, but YouTube and Disney+ offer many classic clips and shorts including “Lonesome Ghosts,” featuring Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Goofy as members of Ajax Ghost Exterminators, and “Trick or Treat” with Donald’s nephews and their neighbor, Witch Hazel, serving up sparkles and spells. To fall further under the Disney Halloween spell, look up “Donald Duck and the Gorilla,” “The Skeleton Dance,” “The Haunted House” and recordings of Disneyland’s “Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.” I still own the album we played as kids, the perfect soundtrack to blast on the front porch on Halloween night.
A warning about “The Haunted Mansion”: After watching the 2003 movie on Disney+, you can check out countless POV YouTube videos of the Disneyland ride, learn more about the technology behind it and explore character studies of each mansion-dweller. The fun — and the ride — never ends. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!