Description: Distribution Management is a national technology, fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in automated order handling, fulfillment and shipping of small package goods. DM is able to reach 99% of the U.S. within two days from its four strategically located distribution centers. DM’s order accuracy rate of 99.98% is reflective of the operational excellence and efficiencies that have resulted from significant investment in technology and a dedicated IT development staff specializing in integration, automation and real-time reporting. The company operates Supplies Network, a wholesale distributor offering IT consumables, equipment and an award-winning Managed Print Services program, as well as DM Fulfillment, a value-add fulfillment provider to small and medium-sized businesses. Visit www.suppliesnetwork.com or www.dmfulfillment.com to learn more.
Sector: Wholesale distribution
Headquarters: St. Charles
Year Founded:
Employees: 331
Website: distributionmgmt.com