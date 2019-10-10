When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $49.50-$89.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Hard rock band Disturbed had a lofty goal as it went about making its latest album, “Evolution.” The band wanted the album to be its “Black Album,” as redefining as that classic record by Metallica. “We’ve always used that as a goal — the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit,” singer David Draiman told Consequence of Sound. “A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist.” By Kevin C. Johnson