What exactly is the signature dish at Dixon’s BBQ in Overland? Pitmaster Joe Dixon calls his restaurant the home of the chicken tips, and you can see why these smoky-sweet pieces of thigh meat — dubbed “tips” because Dixon’s children once said some chicken he had overcooked at home tasted like rib tips — won fans at his previous spot, Dixon Smoke Co. in midtown. When that restaurant closed in 2018 after 2½ years, I missed Dixon’s burnt ends more than anything else, and they are just as crackling and luscious here. Now, though, I’m most captivated by Dixon’s spare ribs, a perfect composition of peppery bark and succulent meat brushed with oak and cherry woodsmoke. I ordered these three times for my review this summer, which is a good start.