 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dixon's BBQ
0 comments

Dixon's BBQ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dixon's BBQ

Chicken tips, rib tips and ribs, with collard greens, sweet potatoes and barbecue sauce, Dixon's BBQ in Overland

What exactly is the signature dish at Dixon’s BBQ in Overland? Pitmaster Joe Dixon calls his restaurant the home of the chicken tips, and you can see why these smoky-sweet pieces of thigh meat — dubbed “tips” because Dixon’s children once said some chicken he had overcooked at home tasted like rib tips — won fans at his previous spot, Dixon Smoke Co. in midtown. When that restaurant closed in 2018 after 2½ years, I missed Dixon’s burnt ends more than anything else, and they are just as crackling and luscious here. Now, though, I’m most captivated by Dixon’s spare ribs, a perfect composition of peppery bark and succulent meat brushed with oak and cherry woodsmoke. I ordered these three times for my review this summer, which is a good start.

Where 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info 314-395-2855; facebook.com/dixonbbq1

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News