Dizzy Dean

1937: Dizzy Dean and Clara Bow

Clara Bow, former movie star known in Hollywood as "The It Girl," poses with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dizzy Dean at the ball game against the Cincinnati Reds in St. Louis, Mo., April 30, 1937. (AP Photo)

 

Had a line drive by Earl Averill in the 1937 All-Star Game not fractured his big toe (“Fractured, hell. The damn thing’s broken,” Dean was quoted as saying), Jay Hanna "Dizzy" Dean might have had another five years like his five between 1932-36. He won 120 games in that span, including 30 in 1934 when he was the last National League pitcher to win that many. He hurt his arm trying to favor the foot and was never the same.

 

