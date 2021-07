“I’m a big production guy. When we first started Super Jam, we just had a Super Jam banner onstage. I credit Boogie D (former St. Louis radio executive who launched Super Jam here) for doing his thing. But the best production was the one with Lil Wayne (2013). He had a skateboard park onstage. It was one of the best Super Jams. If I spend my money, I don’t wanna just see you rap — I want to see a production.”