Q: Any more information about the rumor that the Cardinals are interested in DJ LeMahieu? Surely, there is no way they would spend that kind of money....or is there?
A: The Cardinals did what they do -- they reached out early in the winter to agents for a multitude of free agents. They did this in part to get a sense of what the marketplace was going to look like by researching the asking price on players. If they could understand, for example, what LeMahieu was going to try and command, then they could also have a general sense for Kolten Wong, Tommey LaStella, etc. They also owe it to themselves to check on whether a player is interested in what they could do – like if he really wanted to be a Cardinal, or whatever. They don't know unless they call. But by keeping in touch they can see if the market bends their way -- and also the outlines of what it will take, again, to sign another player in that same area.
How aggressive were the Cardinals? That's the question. Before New Year's I heard over and over from sources how the Cardinals were asking for patience, or were saying they didn't yet know what they could spend. Some of that was tied to Yadier Molina, less of that was tied to Adam Wainwright, and a lot of that was tied to the unknown length of the season ahead and if, when, how many tickets will be sold. They were not described as aggressive, not even when it came to pushing for an agreement with Molina.
The market has waited for them, in a way. And it makes sense for them to circle back and see where things stand with the leading player at a position of interest for them. At worst, they get info that helps them frame offers for others. At best, they find they have more to offer than originally believed. At last check, they don't expect to win an auction, and they have continued to position themselves as a team that will reduce payroll.