Q: Good for Dmitrij Jaskin that he's doing so well in the KHL. Two things come to mind for me: the KHL is a step or two down from the NHL, but he's probably a better hockey player now than he was in St. Louis. … I wonder if he would be interested in a NHL return, or if he's content to star in a lesser league.
A: You're right. The KHL is the second-best league in the world, but it's not the NHL. The wider ice and less physical play obviously suits Jaskin, who I noticed is sporting a mustache these days. Interestingly, Jaskin is leading the KHL in hits (124 total, or about 4 per game), so he hasn't been a wallflower. Obviously he's a big star in Russia and is getting 20 minutes a game. (His NHL average was 11:55). So he's a big fish in the second-biggest pond in the world.
