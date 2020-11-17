Does our town still hold appeal?

Q: Is St. Louis still an appealing place for baseball free agents?
A: Sure it is. But it also depends on what a player is looking for, right?
Paul Goldschmidt liked it. He jumped on an extension instead of protecting his chance at free agency. He wanted to play for a winning team and liked the fit for his family in STL.
But what Goldschmidt was looking for might be different than, say, a single 20-something free agent.
If the dream is to have perfect weather, a beach, a high-rise penthouse with tons of nightlife options, there are places that are more appealing than St. Louis, right?
The best thing St. Louis can offer is winning. Consistently. But when you have not won it all since 2011, there is a little dust on that pitch.
