Does the chairman care?

Q: Do you think Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. still cares about winning championships?
A: Yes. But I think he values his approach and believes in it more than he would value altering it to "chase" a ring that would not be guaranteed. His belief is being in the mix every year is the best way to get a chance to win. Look at the World Series right now. The Dodgers chase rings but have not claimed one in a very long time; maybe that changes this season. Regardless, the Rays are an example of a different approach paying off in a championship-caliber season. Look at the Yankees. Their last championship is two years older than the Cardinals' last championship. There is no foolproof way to win a World Series. DeWitt is 79. I'm sure he wants another ring. I don't think he's going to flip his model on its head to get there. A strong case can be made for nudging it in a more urgent direction, though. Certainly.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!