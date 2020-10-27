 Skip to main content
Does the chairman care?
Does the chairman care?

World Series Parade

Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. holds aloft the World Series championship trophy during the World Series parade after the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

Q: Do you think Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. still cares about winning championships?

A: Yes. But I think he values his approach and believes in it more than he would value altering it to "chase" a ring that would not be guaranteed. His belief is being in the mix every year is the best way to get a chance to win. Look at the World Series right now. The Dodgers chase rings but have not claimed one in a very long time; maybe that changes this season. Regardless, the Rays are an example of a different approach paying off in a championship-caliber season. Look at the Yankees. Their last championship is two years older than the Cardinals' last championship. There is no foolproof way to win a World Series. DeWitt is 79. I'm sure he wants another ring. I don't think he's going to flip his model on its head to get there. A strong case can be made for nudging it in a more urgent direction, though. Certainly.

