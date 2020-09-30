 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doggie Mac's
0 comments

Doggie Mac's

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Doggie Mac's exterior

Doggie Mac's is open near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street. 

Bryan “Chef B” Scott’s food truck has established a brick-and-mortar home in a retail strip in Carondelet. The new restaurant features the truck’s signature duo of hot dogs and mac and cheese, each of which is available with various toppings.

The storefront’s expanded menu includes fried whole chicken wings, chicken strips, fried shrimp and the Dang! Burger. The overall approach at Doggie Mac’s, Scott says, is “all the flavors of the world, but with a soul-food emphasis.”

As of early September, the restaurant’s biggest seller was the Dang! Burger.

“It’s a half-pound, D-A-N-G, ‘Dang!’ burger,” Scott says.

Where 5622 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-626-4221; doggiemacsbychefb.com • Menu Hot dogs, mac and cheese, burgers and more • Current services Takeout • Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday (closed Wednesday and Sunday; check social media for food truck availability)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports