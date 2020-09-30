Bryan “Chef B” Scott’s food truck has established a brick-and-mortar home in a retail strip in Carondelet. The new restaurant features the truck’s signature duo of hot dogs and mac and cheese, each of which is available with various toppings.

The storefront’s expanded menu includes fried whole chicken wings, chicken strips, fried shrimp and the Dang! Burger. The overall approach at Doggie Mac’s, Scott says, is “all the flavors of the world, but with a soul-food emphasis.”

As of early September, the restaurant’s biggest seller was the Dang! Burger.

“It’s a half-pound, D-A-N-G, ‘Dang!’ burger,” Scott says.

Where 5622 South Grand Boulevard • More info 314-626-4221; doggiemacsbychefb.com • Menu Hot dogs, mac and cheese, burgers and more • Current services Takeout • Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday (closed Wednesday and Sunday; check social media for food truck availability)

