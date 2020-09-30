 Skip to main content
Dogwood Social House
Dogwood Social House

dogwood logo

Image via Facebook

Dogwood Social House in Ellisville is a restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, with arcade games, ax throwing and more. Though Dogwood Social House is new to the St. Louis area, this is its second location, following the original in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The extensive food menu includes wings, pizza, burgers and sandwiches, steaks and seafood. Also expansive is the selection of beer, cocktails, shots and spirits.

Where 15682 Manchester Road, Ellisville • More info 636-323-4227; dogwoodsocialhouse.com • Menu Pizza, burgers, sandwiches, wings and more • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours 11 a.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)

