In 1967, Dolly Parton sang: “Just because I’m blond, don’t think I’m dumb. ‘Cause this dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.” A dive into “Dolly Parton’s America,” a nine-episode WNYC podcast, shows just how business-savvy but genuine and sweet this 5-foot bejeweled country music superstar is. Parton, whose storytelling ability and infectious laughter charmed me, has an appeal that spans generations. I was first introduced to her as a child watching “The Porter Wagoner Show” with my parents. Another generation was introduced to her as Aunt Dolly on “Hannah Montana.” The show delves into that timeless appeal and her wide base of fans, which includes liberals and the LGBTQ community. Weeks after listening, I still think about Parton as I listen to “Mule Skinner Blues” (1971), “Jolene” (1974) and “9 to 5” (1980) — all songs I have added to my running playlist. By Norma Klingsick
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!