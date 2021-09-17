St. Louis native Dominic Cheli returns to his home turf as he continues to blaze an impressive path across the classical music world. The young pianist has earned raves for his performances with the Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis, the San Diego Symphony, DuPage Symphony and Columbus Symphony, among others. He made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2019. Cheli recently recorded his second CD for the Naxos label, featuring the music of Franz Liszt and Franz Schubert. By Daniel Durchholz