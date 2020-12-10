DOMINIC LOVETT FLIPPING HIS PLEDGE?
QUESTION: What's up with Lovett? I've heard a lot of rumors recently about him possible flipping.
MATTER: This is a question about Dominic Lovett, the four-star receiver from East St. Louis who committed to Arizona State in September. There have been some rumblings that he could decommit from the Sun Devils. I asked someone close to the situation this morning if Mizzou is in the mix for him. Answer: Yes.
That source indicated there could be news soon.
Stay tuned.
Does that mean an official decommitment is looming? Perhaps. A commitment to Missouri? Not sure, but it appears Drinkwitz and his coaches are working on a flip.
Drinkwitz said last week his staff is having "side conversations" 2021 recruits who are committed to other teams but might have doubts about their situation and said, "We throw seeds into those doubts and see what happens." Keep in mind, the early signing period begins next Wednesday.
