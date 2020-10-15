Don Robinson State Park

When entrepreneur Don Robinson died in 2012 at age 84, he gave the state of Missouri 843 acres of land, which he spent his adult years buying up parcel by parcel. His goal, which he reached, was to create a park as large as Central Park in New York City.
The lifelong bachelor was an infamous spendthrift who didn’t carry health insurance and paid for his own heart surgery out of pocket. He asked for produce that grocery store workers were about to throw out. He bought the formula for a spot remover called “Off-Cleaner” and marketed it on late night TV spots, when rates were the cheapest.
Just beyond the moss-covered stone and wood house he lived in on the property, and just between two parking lots, a gravel path leads up to a single grave with a simple flat headstone. Robinson was buried here in a private ceremony.
People can sit at a park bench here, and they leave coins and fossils. Recently, somebody arranged the rocks on the ground above him in a spiral.
