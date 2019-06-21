Description: Donco is a full-service, women-owned firm that combines expertise and timeliness across several service lines. We specialize in metering services, gas construction, utility design, fleet, management and information technology services. We are a WBENC-certified company and take pride in our open, diverse culture and environment. We’re proud to be woman-owned in a field typically dominated by men.
Sector: Energy
Headquarters: Edwardsville
Year Founded: 1979
Employees: 333
Website: donco.co