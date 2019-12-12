Mistakes were made. As a member of Santa’s team, Donner lived the good life among the elite. He married into a good family. His pretty wife bore him a son with raw talent for sports. For a shining moment, everything was fine. But Donner was nowhere near retirement, and Comet was already holding tryouts.
Donner would love to put every resource into helping his son be the best that ever lived. Private lessons, personal trainers, weekends traveling out of state with the team because there are no teams good enough to play in town. There is just one thing.
Santa makes it clear on the day of Rudolph’s birth that the red nose will have to go “if he wants to make the sleigh team someday.” What would you do? You know what Donner did. “Don’t worry about your nose, son,” he tells Rudolph as he plugs it with a black thing. “Just get out there and do your stuff. Remember, you’re my little buck.”