 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea’
0 comments

‘Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Jan. 12-30; performance times vary • Where Washington University’s Edison Theatre, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard • How much $15-$50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info theblackrep.org

In “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” by Nathan Alan Davis, a young man embarks on a quest to connect with a lost ancestor. The Los Angeles Times praised the play as “a mesmerizing blend of magical realism and poetic social comment.” The Black Rep production is directed by Ron Himes. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News