When Jan. 12-30; performance times vary • Where Washington University’s Edison Theatre, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard • How much $15-$50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info theblackrep.org

In “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” by Nathan Alan Davis, a young man embarks on a quest to connect with a lost ancestor. The Los Angeles Times praised the play as “a mesmerizing blend of magical realism and poetic social comment.” The Black Rep production is directed by Ron Himes. By Calvin Wilson