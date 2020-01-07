Dorance Harvey, 2015

Dorance Harvey, 23, was found in the driver's seat of his car, shot in the neck. on Jan. 30, 2015.
Officers responded to a call at 7:54 p.m. of shots fired in the intersection of Hull Place and Lee Avenue. Upon arrival they found a Pontiac Grand Prix parked in front of a vacant lot in the 4100 block of Hull Place. The vehicle was running and locked. The vehicle had gunshot damage.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area. Police learned that Harvey's car was chased by a dark colored sedan, possibly a four-door Chevrolet Impala, and a black Chrysler PT Cruiser. The occupants of those vehicles fired multiple shots at the car as it drove onto Hull Place.
Harvey lived in the 4200 block of John Avenue.