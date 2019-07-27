During the unrest following the grand jury’s decision, Dornella Conner was blinded permanently in one eye.
Conner, who was pregnant at the time, said that she was at a Ferguson gas station early on Nov. 25, 2014, in a car with her daughter, two other family members and her daughter’s father, DeAngelas Lee, who was driving.
Recalling that night, Conner, who is now 28, said they were not involved in the protests. They had stopped to buy gas and snacks.
According to a statement issued at the time, a detective at the gas station stepped out of a car, and Lee sped at him. Fearing for his life, the detective shot a bean bag round into the car, the Post-Dispatch reported.
The bean bag round broke the window and hit Conner in the face.
She was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and underwent surgery. Her unborn baby was uninjured.
Lee was charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. Conner said the charges were dropped.
Conner, a single mother, now lives in St. Louis County with her two children and her godmother. She said she also co-parents two other children who live with their father.
Monday, Conner said, is the first day of her new job at a cell phone store.
“It’s been very hard trying to make it,” she said, and “trying to get the help and resources I need.”
—Annika Merrilees