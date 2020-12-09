 Skip to main content
Doug Armstrong
Q: Does Doug Armstrong sometimes use the media to communicate his roster/playing time preferences in an unusual fashion or is that pretty much par for the course for general managers? I believe he's referenced Jordan Kyrou a couple times.

A: I'm pretty sure anything he's mentioned to the media already has been discussed with Craig Berube. He has also said on more than one occasion that he picks the roster, but the head coach decides who plays and how much.

Sports