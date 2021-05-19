Doughnuts from Boogyz Donuts

From classic glazed doughnuts to his own candy-spangled creations, Jamil Jabbar packs a wide variety of appealing treats into his narrow University City storefront. The house specialty is the blueberry cake doughnut, which will win over even the fiercest yeast-doughnut partisan.
Where 6951 Olive Boulevard, University City • More info 314-354-8533; facebook.com/BoogyzDonuts
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
