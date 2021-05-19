 Skip to main content
Doughnuts from Boogyz Donuts
Doughnuts from Boogyz Donuts

Boogyz Donuts

Boogyz Donuts in University City

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

From classic glazed doughnuts to his own candy-spangled creations, Jamil Jabbar packs a wide variety of appealing treats into his narrow University City storefront. The house specialty is the blueberry cake doughnut, which will win over even the fiercest yeast-doughnut partisan.

Where 6951 Olive Boulevard, University City • More info 314-354-8533; facebook.com/BoogyzDonuts

Read: Boogyz Donuts owner modifies bagel aspirations for doughnut-obsessed St. Louis

